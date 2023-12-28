Browns elevate Riley Patterson, Matt Haack

The Browns are dealing with injury issues in the kicking game heading into Thursday night’s game against the Jets, so they reached down to the practice squad for a pair of healthy bodies.

They have elevated kicker Riley Patterson and punter Matt Haack on a temporary basis. Kicker Dustin Hopkins is out with a left hamstring injury and punter Corey Bojorquez is listed as doubtful with a quad injury.

Patterson was the Lions’ kicker for the first 13 games of the season. He was 15-of-17 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points.

Haack has not appeared in a regular season game this season, but he had a net average of 39.6 yards per kick in 17 games for the Bills last season.