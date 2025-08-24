 Skip navigation
Browns expect Kenny Pickett to be available for Week 1

  
Published August 24, 2025 01:20 PM

The Browns aren’t ready to etch anyone’s name into the backup quarterback job for the start of the regular season, but they do expect to have all of their options available for the role.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said at a Sunday press conference that the team expects Kenny Pickett to be available to play against the Bengals in Week 1. Pickett recently began working his way back into practice after missing time with a hamstring injury.

Given the inexperience of rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, Pickett would seem to be the likeliest choice to serve as the backup to Joe Flacco if all four remain on the roster for the opener.

General Manager Andrew Berry said this week that he’s open to keeping everyone, but a final answer won’t come until the team sets its initial 53-man roster by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.