Browns have challenged Myles Garrett to become “a real leader of the team”

The Browns signed Myles Garrett to a four-year, $160 million extension in March that included $123.5 million guaranteed. They now expect more out of the edge rusher.

“What we’ve challenged Myles on is, by his practice habits, by his actions, etcetera, to become a real leader of the team,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said this week, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “And he has said he’d do that and we’re hopeful that he will be.”

On the field, the Browns have gotten everything they have wanted out of Garrett since they made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. He has seven double-digit sack seasons, 102.5 career sacks, a defensive player of the year nod, six Pro Bowls and four All-Pros.

He is headed toward a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But Jason Lloyd of TheAthletic.com reported after Garrett’s extension that is is “well known within the Browns that Garrett is frequently late to the facility . . . [and] has skipped mandatory team activities on multiple occasions.”

Nonetheless, the Browns never considered trading Garrett even after he requested a trade.

“We had a lot of conversations about it, and there was never serious thought to trade Myles,” Haslam said. “What we know we have in Myles is a Hall of Famer. . . . These kind of situations are emotional. People say things, and you have to realize it’s not just the player. There’s an agent. There’s an agency who are working that process behind the scenes, and they’re really good at it. They’re really effective at it. And we’re just glad it worked out.”