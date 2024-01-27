Browns hire Jacques Cesaire as defensive line coach

It didn’t take Jacques Cesaire much time to find another job after the Texans decided not to renew his contract.

Cesaire is the new defensive line coach of the Browns, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 43-year-old Cesaire was a defensive end for the Chargers from 2003 to 2011 and has spent two seasons coaching the Bills’ defensive line and the last two seasons with the Texans.

There’s been no official word from the Browns on the status of Ben Bloom, who was their defensive line coach in 2023.