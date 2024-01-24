Browns hiring Duce Staley as running backs coach

Duce Staley is heading to Cleveland.

According to multiple reports, Staley will join the Browns’ staff as running backs coach.

Staley had also recently met with the Jets to discuss their RBs coach vacancy.

After spending 2011-2020 on the Eagles staff, Staley joined the Lions as assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2021. He then held the same position for the Panthers under Frank Reich to start the 2023 season, though he was fired on Nov. 27 along with Reich and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.

The Browns fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell, tight ends coach T.C. McCartney, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt after their loss to the Texans in the wild card round.