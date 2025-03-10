Browns inform DT Dalvin Tomlinson he will be released

The Browns are moving on from defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson.

According to multiple reports, Tomlinson has been informed that he will be released at the start of the new league year. He will be designated as a post-June 1 release.

The move will save the Browns $6.41 million against the cap in 2025.

Tomlinson, 31, spent the last two seasons with Cleveland starting 16 games in both years. In 2024, he finished with 3.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits.

A Giants second-round pick in 2017, Tomlinson has started 125 games for New York, Minnesota, and Cleveland.

He has tallied 19.0 career sacks with 36 TFLs and 67 QB hits.