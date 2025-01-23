 Skip navigation
Browns interviewed Christian Jones for QBs coach on Thursday

  
Published January 23, 2025 05:06 PM

The Browns have begun their interview process for a quarterbacks coach.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cleveland interviewed Giants assistant QBs coach Christian Jones for the position on Thursday.

Jones just completed his second season in that role with New York after serving as an offensive assistant in 2022. He was previously with the Vikings for three seasons as an offensive quality control coach and then assistant receivers coach.

Jones played his college ball at Northwestern from 2011-2015 where he was a receiver.

New Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said in his introductory press conference on Thursday that he’ll be involved with the quarterbacks but it was still to be determined if the club would hire a full-time QBs coach.

“That’s something as a staff we have to evaluate on exactly how we want to play that out,” Rees said. “[W]e’re going to weigh all those options and make sure it’s the right fit for us.”

The Browns previously had Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023 before bringing Ken Dorsey as OC in 2024.