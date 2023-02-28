Browns, Jets will open preseason in Hall of Fame Game

The 2023 preseason will kick off with a meeting of the Browns and Jets.

The Hall of Fame Game will feature the Jets and Browns on August 3 in Canton, Ohio, according to multiple reports.

That will allow those teams to be involved in honoring Browns Hall of Famer Joe Thomas and Jets Hall of Famers Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko. (The other six members of the Hall of Fame class are Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Ken Riley, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware.)

The Jets and Browns will play four preseason games in August, while the other 30 NFL teams will each play three.