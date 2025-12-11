Browns OC Tommy Rees: Outside interest flattering, but my focus is here right now

Penn State hired Matt Campbell as their new head coach last week, but Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ name was reportedly in the mix before they made that choice.

NFL Media reported that Rees had a remote conversation with the school about the opening before they moved forward with Campbell. Rees was asked about that during a Thursday press conference and didn’t confirm anything about his contact with Penn State while saying that the Browns have all of his attention at the moment.

“I’m really focused on trying to play good offensive football, get a young quarterback ready to play, support our players,” Rees said. “Some of those things are flattering and you listen as a competitor, but, for me, my focus is really how can we score enough points to win a game. How can we put our young players, put our quarterback, put our offense in the right positions to have success. How to lead our staff — that’s really where my focus is right now.”

Rees was asked a followup about interest in the opening at the University of Michigan and reiterated that he’s focused on the Browns.

Rees was an offensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Alabama before joining the Browns staff in 2024, so a return to the college ranks wouldn’t be an out of left field move for his next step up the coaching ladder. If Michigan is going to be a consideration on that front, there will likely be word about it in the near future.