 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsV2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 preview: Best bets
nbc_csu_bufvsnev2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_tenvssf_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsV2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 preview: Best bets
nbc_csu_bufvsnev2_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Bills vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_tenvssf_251211.jpg
NFL Week 15 Preview: Titans vs. 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns OC Tommy Rees: Outside interest flattering, but my focus is here right now

  
Published December 11, 2025 11:34 AM

Penn State hired Matt Campbell as their new head coach last week, but Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ name was reportedly in the mix before they made that choice.

NFL Media reported that Rees had a remote conversation with the school about the opening before they moved forward with Campbell. Rees was asked about that during a Thursday press conference and didn’t confirm anything about his contact with Penn State while saying that the Browns have all of his attention at the moment.

“I’m really focused on trying to play good offensive football, get a young quarterback ready to play, support our players,” Rees said. “Some of those things are flattering and you listen as a competitor, but, for me, my focus is really how can we score enough points to win a game. How can we put our young players, put our quarterback, put our offense in the right positions to have success. How to lead our staff — that’s really where my focus is right now.”

Rees was asked a followup about interest in the opening at the University of Michigan and reiterated that he’s focused on the Browns.

Rees was an offensive coordinator at Notre Dame and Alabama before joining the Browns staff in 2024, so a return to the college ranks wouldn’t be an out of left field move for his next step up the coaching ladder. If Michigan is going to be a consideration on that front, there will likely be word about it in the near future.