 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

HigginsHitsMPX.jpg
Higgins back in concussion protocol
nbc_pft_eaglesplayoffshopesv2_251209.jpg
Hurts and Eagles spiraling amid playoff push
nbc_pft_eaglesopen_251209.jpg
Hurts has two turnovers on one play vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns place Ethan Pocic, Jerome Ford on injured reserve

  
Published December 9, 2025 04:24 PM

The Browns have made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday.

Cleveland announced center Ethan Pocic and running back Jerome Ford have both been placed on injured reserve.

Pocic, the Browns’ starting center, suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the Titans. He has started 57 games for Cleveland since joining the team in 2022.

Ford is now out for the rest of the year with a shoulder injury. In 13 games this season, Ford rushed for 73 yards on 24 carries and caught 26 passes for 103 yards.

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Ford is set to become a free agent in March.

At least temporarily, the Browns will move forward with a pair of open roster spots. The club did sign center Darrian Dalcourt and defensive tackle to the practice squad. Ochaun Mathis and Mark Robinson were released from the practice squad as corresponding moves.