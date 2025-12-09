Browns place Ethan Pocic, Jerome Ford on injured reserve

The Browns have made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday.

Cleveland announced center Ethan Pocic and running back Jerome Ford have both been placed on injured reserve.

Pocic, the Browns’ starting center, suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the Titans. He has started 57 games for Cleveland since joining the team in 2022.

Ford is now out for the rest of the year with a shoulder injury. In 13 games this season, Ford rushed for 73 yards on 24 carries and caught 26 passes for 103 yards.

A fifth-round pick in 2022, Ford is set to become a free agent in March.

At least temporarily, the Browns will move forward with a pair of open roster spots. The club did sign center Darrian Dalcourt and defensive tackle to the practice squad. Ochaun Mathis and Mark Robinson were released from the practice squad as corresponding moves.