Browns place WR David Bell on injured reserve

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that receiver David Bell would need surgery after sustaining a hip injury during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Cleveland announced on Tuesday that Bell has been placed on injured reserve.

A third-round pick in 2022, Bell has recorded 41 catches for 408 yards with three touchdowns in 32 games.

He had three receptions for 27 yards in Sunday’s win.

Additionally, the Browns announced they’ve signed receiver Jaelon Darden and running back Royce Freeman to the team’s practice squad.