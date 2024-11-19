Browns put Dawand Jones on IR, sign Geron Christian off Rams practice squad

The Browns have made a pair of moves along their offensive line on Tuesday.

Cleveland announced offensive tackle Dawand Jones has been placed on injured reserve. The club also signed Geron Christian to the 53-man roster off of the Rams’ practice squad.

Jones suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday’s loss to the Saints, as head coach Kevin Stefanski announced. In his second year out of Ohio State, Jones had moved to starting left tackle in recent weeks.

Christian started nine games for the Browns last season, so he has familiarity with the club. He has appeared in 59 career games with 25 starts since Washington selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft.

Cleveland will play Pittsburgh on Thursday night this week.