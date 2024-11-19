 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_nfcwest_241119.jpg
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
nbc_pft_devito_241119.jpg
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock
nbc_pft_pederson_241119.jpg
Jaguars’ silence about Pederson has been loud

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Browns put Dawand Jones on IR, sign Geron Christian off Rams practice squad

  
Published November 19, 2024 10:34 AM

The Browns have made a pair of moves along their offensive line on Tuesday.

Cleveland announced offensive tackle Dawand Jones has been placed on injured reserve. The club also signed Geron Christian to the 53-man roster off of the Rams’ practice squad.

Jones suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday’s loss to the Saints, as head coach Kevin Stefanski announced. In his second year out of Ohio State, Jones had moved to starting left tackle in recent weeks.

Christian started nine games for the Browns last season, so he has familiarity with the club. He has appeared in 59 career games with 25 starts since Washington selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft.

Cleveland will play Pittsburgh on Thursday night this week.