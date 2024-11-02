Browns put Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on IR, announced Denzel Ward will play

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss at least the next four games of the season.

The Browns ruled Owusu-Koramoah out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers due to the neck injury that he suffered against the Ravens last Sunday. On Saturday, the Browns placed Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve.

Owusu-Koramoah had 61 tackles, three sacks, an interception, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble in the first eight weeks of the season.

The Browns also announced that cornerback Denzel Ward has cleared concussion protocol and no longer has an injury designation for Sunday. Defensive lineman Sam Kamara was elevated from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.