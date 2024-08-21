Browns RB Pierre Strong Jr. has a rib injury

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a brief update on running back Pierre Strong Jr.'s condition after Wednesday’s practice.

Strong left the session during individual drills after suffering an injury. He was loaded into an ambulance after walking off the field with members of the training staff.

Stefanski said that Strong suffered an injury to his ribs. He did not have any more details to share about the severity of the injury or Strong’s outlook for a return to action.

Strong appeared in every game after joining the Browns in a trade with the Patriots last year. Jerome Ford, D’Onta Foreman, and Aidan Robbins are the other backs on the active roster. Nick Chubb is on the physically unable to perform list and Nyheim Hines is on the non-football injury list.