Browns reduce roster to 74 players

In advance of this week’s deadline, the Browns have reduced their roster by 16 players.

Cleveland announced that the club has waived safety Tyler Coyle, guard Wyatt Davis, kicker Lucas Havrisik, cornerback Faion Hicks, linebacker Landon Honeycutt, linebacker Caleb Johnson, guard Zack Johnson, defensive end Jeremiah Martin, offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka, linebacker Marvin Moody, offensive tackle Chim Okorafor, running back Aidan Robbins, running back Jacob Saylors, long snapper Rex Sunahara, defensive end Isaiah Thomas, and safety Chase Williams. Williams was waived with an injury designation.

That brings the Browns’ roster to 74 players, so the team must do another round of cuts.

Cleveland also formally announced safety D’Anthony Bell, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, cornerback Greg Newsome II, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. have all passed their physicals to come off the physically unable to perform list.