 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns reduce roster to 74 players

  
Published August 26, 2024 02:47 PM

In advance of this week’s deadline, the Browns have reduced their roster by 16 players.

Cleveland announced that the club has waived safety Tyler Coyle, guard Wyatt Davis, kicker Lucas Havrisik, cornerback Faion Hicks, linebacker Landon Honeycutt, linebacker Caleb Johnson, guard Zack Johnson, defensive end Jeremiah Martin, offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka, linebacker Marvin Moody, offensive tackle Chim Okorafor, running back Aidan Robbins, running back Jacob Saylors, long snapper Rex Sunahara, defensive end Isaiah Thomas, and safety Chase Williams. Williams was waived with an injury designation.

That brings the Browns’ roster to 74 players, so the team must do another round of cuts.

Cleveland also formally announced safety D’Anthony Bell, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, cornerback Greg Newsome II, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. have all passed their physicals to come off the physically unable to perform list.