Browns release WR Diontae Johnson

  
Published August 26, 2025 10:02 AM

Diontae Johnson is once again looking for a new team.

According to multiple reports, the Browns are releasing Johnson as they reduce their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

Johnson, 29, signed with Cleveland in April on a one-year deal. But Johnson apparently did not do enough to make the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Johnson has bounced around since Pittsburgh traded him to Carolina last offseason. He lasted just seven games with the Panthers before they traded him to the Ravens. He then was waived by Baltimore in December and claimed off waivers by Houston, where he did not make an impact. While he went back to Baltimore as a waiver claim during the postseason, he became a free agent after the team’s loss to Buffalo.

A third-round pick in 2019, Johnson has caught 424 passes for 4,738 yards with 28 touchdowns in 89 career games with 75 starts.