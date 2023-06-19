 Skip navigation
Browns see Elijah Moore as a threat all over the field

  
Published June 19, 2023 08:43 AM
The Browns acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore in a trade with the Jets this offseason, and the early returns from Organized Team Activities are that Moore is going to be a playmaker all over the field.

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said he’s been impressed with the way Moore can do everything asked of a wide receiver in Cleveland’s offense.

“He has great flexibility, inside and outside flexibility,” Van Pelt said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “He can run individual routes outside and win out there. He can come into the slot and has the twitch to win in the slot as well. He has excellent hands and a good feel for the game. So really a complete receiver that can play both inside and out.”

Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea said Moore and quarterback Deshaun Watson are already developing a rapport.

“He has exceptional ball skills and very strong hands, so as well as Deshaun throws the ball and as well as Deshaun throws the ball down the field, Elijah’s able to track the ball at all levels of the offense,” O’Shea said. “He can track the ball in that short area and take a ball and catch and run. He can get behind the defense and track the deep ball very well and especially at his size, being a smaller receiver, he really plays big in my opinion and he’s got exceptional ball skills. So it fits really well with our quarterback.”

The Jets took Moore with the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft but soured on him last year after he and the coaching staff seemed not to see eye-to-eye about his role in the offense. The Browns think he’ll have a big role in their offense, and get enough passes thrown his way to remain a happy camper.