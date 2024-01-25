Browns set to interview Brian Johnson for offensive coordinator Thursday

Brian Johnson won’t be the offensive coordinator for the Eagles in 2024, but he could land a job with the Browns.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Johnson will interview with the Browns for their offensive coordinator job on Thursday. The Browns fired Alex Van Pelt after the end of the regular season.

Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator in Philadelphia after spending two seasons as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The Eagles finished seventh in points scored and eighth in offensive yards during the regular season, but Johnson was dismissed after a 1-6 close to the season that saw the team get held under 20 points five times.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has called the offensive plays during his time with the team and there’s been no sign that he plans to alter that approach with a new coordinator, but final word on what things will look like in Cleveland will wait until they strike a deal with their new coordinator.