Browns sign C Bucky Williams, waive C Brady Latham

  
Published July 29, 2025 05:32 PM

The Browns swapped out centers Tuesday, the team announced.

They signed Bucky Williams and waived Brady Latham.

Williams is entering his second NFL season out of Appalachian State. He originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2024 but spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

The Chargers waived him in May.

The Jets signed Latham as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2024. They waived him out of the preseason.

He signed with the Browns after last season.