Browns sign CBs D’Angelo Ross and Sam Webb

  
Published November 19, 2025 10:57 AM

The Browns added a pair of cornerbacks to their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed D’Angelo Ross and Sam Webb. Ross was on the Texans’ practice squad while Webb was on the Titans’ practice squad.

No roster spots needed to be opened for the new arrivals because the Browns put cornerback Dom Jones on injured reserve and waived wide receiver Kaden Davis on Tuesday.

Ross appeared in three games on special teams for Houston this season and he appeared in 23 games over the previous two seasons. He has 24 career tackles.

Webb has not played in the regular season this year. He has 37 tackles and a forced fumble in 29 appearances for the Raiders and Panthers over the last three seasons.