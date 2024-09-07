 Skip navigation
Browns sign Jaelon Darden to active roster; elevate Mike Ford, Germain Ifedi

  
Published September 7, 2024 12:41 PM

The Browns have made a few additions to the roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

They announced that wide receiver Jaelon Darden was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. They also elevated cornerback Mike Ford and tackle Germain Ifedi from the practice squad.

Darden appeared in three games for the Browns over the last two seasons. He was with the team again this summer, but was waived during the cut to 53 players and signed to the practice squad.

Darden fills the roster spot that opened up when the Browns waived wide receiver David Bell this week. Bell has returned to the practice squad.

Ford was a regular on special teams for the Browns last year while Ifedi provides extra depth with Jedrick Wills out and Jack Conklin questionable to play this week.