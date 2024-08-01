 Skip navigation
Browns sign LB Caleb Johnson, place LB Charlie Thomas on IR

  
Published August 1, 2024 09:19 AM

The Browns have made a pair of moves at linebacker.

Cleveland has signed linebacker Caleb Johnson and placed linebacker Charlie Thomas on injured reserve.

Johnson was with the Browns in the offseason program after signing a futures deal with the club in January. He entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of Miami, spending time with the Jets, Steelers, and Cardinals on their respective practice squads.

Cleveland had waived Johnson on July 24.

Thomas spent last season with the Browns after joining the league as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech. He appeared in four games, playing exclusively on special teams, and recorded two tackles.