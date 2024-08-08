 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns sign LS Rex Sunahara, waive CB Faion Hicks

  
Published August 8, 2024 05:04 PM

The Browns have added a long snapper.

Cleveland announced on Thursday that the club has signed Rex Sunahara.

A Northeast Ohio native, Sunahara entered the league in 2020 an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia. He’s previously spent time with the Dolphins and Steelers as well as the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL and UFL.

Cleveland also has veteran Charley Hughlett on the roster at long snapper. He last signed a four-year extension with the team in Oct. 2022.

As a corresponding move, the Browns have waived cornerback Faion Hicks.