Browns sign LS Rex Sunahara, waive CB Faion Hicks

The Browns have added a long snapper.

Cleveland announced on Thursday that the club has signed Rex Sunahara.

A Northeast Ohio native, Sunahara entered the league in 2020 an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia. He’s previously spent time with the Dolphins and Steelers as well as the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL and UFL.

Cleveland also has veteran Charley Hughlett on the roster at long snapper. He last signed a four-year extension with the team in Oct. 2022.

As a corresponding move, the Browns have waived cornerback Faion Hicks.