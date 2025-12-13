Browns sign OL Garrett Dellinger to the active roster, cut WR Jamari Thrash

The Browns signed offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

The Browns waived wide receiver Jamari Thrash in a corresponding move.

The team also elevated safety Christopher Edmonds and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst from the practice squad.

The Browns also announced they downgraded offensive guard Zak Zinter (back) to out for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Dellinger is a rookie out of LSU, whom the Ravens selected in the seventh round.

Edmonds is officially in his first NFL season out of Arizona State. Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2024, Edmonds has appeared in seven career games, including five this season.

Hurst, who is in his eighth season, entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2018. He has appeared in 63 games with the Raiders (2018-20), 49ers (2021) and Browns (2023-24). Hurst has totaled 116 career tackles, 10 sacks, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

He appeared in eight games with the Browns last season.