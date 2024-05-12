 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns sign QB Jacob Sirmon

  
Published May 12, 2024 04:17 PM

The Browns have added another quarterback to their 90-man roster.

The team announced that they have signed Jacob Sirmon after a tryout at this weekend’s rookie minicamp. They did not announce any corresponding moves.

Sirmon spent time at Washington and Central Michigan before wrapping up his time in college at Northern Colorado. He threw for 1,206 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven games during the 2023 season.

The Browns also have Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster at quarterback at the moment. Teams don’t generally keep five quarterbacks on the roster, but Watson is returning from shoulder surgery and Thompson-Robinson suffered a hip injury late in the regular season so the Browns may want to limit them at points during the offseason program.