Browns sign QB Jacob Sirmon

The Browns have added another quarterback to their 90-man roster.

The team announced that they have signed Jacob Sirmon after a tryout at this weekend’s rookie minicamp. They did not announce any corresponding moves.

Sirmon spent time at Washington and Central Michigan before wrapping up his time in college at Northern Colorado. He threw for 1,206 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in seven games during the 2023 season.

The Browns also have Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the roster at quarterback at the moment. Teams don’t generally keep five quarterbacks on the roster, but Watson is returning from shoulder surgery and Thompson-Robinson suffered a hip injury late in the regular season so the Browns may want to limit them at points during the offseason program.