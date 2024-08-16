Browns sign S Tyler Coyle, LS Rex Sunahara

The Browns have signed safety Tyler Coyle and long snapper Rex Sunahara, the team announced.

Cleveland signed Sunahara last week, and he long snapped for five plays against the Packers.

He entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia. Sunahara previously has spent time with the Dolphins and Steelers as well as the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL and UFL.

Cleveland also has 10-year veteran Charley Hughlett on the roster at long snapper.

Coyle is officially in his first NFL season out of Purdue. He originally signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Coyle, who spent time on the practice squad of the Cowboys and Packers last season, has appeared in three career games.

The Browns waived linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle and waived/injured safety Brady Breeze in corresponding moves.