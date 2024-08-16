 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns sign S Tyler Coyle, LS Rex Sunahara

  
Published August 16, 2024 02:43 PM

The Browns have signed safety Tyler Coyle and long snapper Rex Sunahara, the team announced.

Cleveland signed Sunahara last week, and he long snapped for five plays against the Packers.

He entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia. Sunahara previously has spent time with the Dolphins and Steelers as well as the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL and UFL.

Cleveland also has 10-year veteran Charley Hughlett on the roster at long snapper.

Coyle is officially in his first NFL season out of Purdue. He originally signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Coyle, who spent time on the practice squad of the Cowboys and Packers last season, has appeared in three career games.

The Browns waived linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle and waived/injured safety Brady Breeze in corresponding moves.