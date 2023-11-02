Browns sign T Leroy Watson off 49ers practice squad

The Browns were missing both of their starting tackles at Wednesday’s practice and that likely contributed to their decision to add one to their active roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed tackle Leroy Watson off of the 49ers’ practice squad. They had an open roster spot after trading wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions on Tuesday.

Watson was signed by the Falcons after going undrafted out of Texas-San Antonio in 2022, but didn’t make the team and landed on the 49ers’ practice squad for the regular season.

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills is dealing with foot and ankle injuries while right tackle Dawand Jones sat out with a shoulder injury.