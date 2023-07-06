 Skip navigation
Browns sign Thakarius Keyes, waive Dawson Deaton

  
Published July 6, 2023 02:31 PM

The Browns have made a pair of roster moves on Thursday.

Cleveland announced the team has signed cornerback Thakarius Keyes.

The Chiefs drafted Keyes in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in eight games for the club as a rookie, playing 79 defensive snaps and 58 special teams snaps.

He then played one game for Chicago and four games for Indianapolis in 2021.

The cornerback bounced around last season, spending time in two separate stints with Houston along with Atlanta and Baltimore. But he didn’t appear in a regular-season game.

The Ravens waived Keyes in May.

As a corresponding move, the Browns waived 2022 seventh-round pick Dawson Deaton with an injury designation. A center out of Texas Tech, Deaton did not appear in a game for the Browns last year.