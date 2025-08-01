Browns sign WR Chase Cota, CB Keenan Isaac

The Browns announced a pair of signings on Friday morning.

Wide receiver Chase Cota and cornerback Keenan Isaac are the newest members of the 90-man roster. The Browns had two open roster spots after waiving wide receiver Michael Woods and placing cornerback Martin Emerson on injured reserve.

Cota signed with the Lions after going undrafted in 2023 and he’s also spent time on practice squads in Kansas City and Houston. He is the son of former NFL safety Chad Cota.

Isaac appeared in five games as a special teamer for the Bucs last season. He played for Houston in the UFL during their 2025 season.