Browns sign WR Chase Cota, LB Marvin Moody, LB Charlie Thomas III

The Browns have made several roster moves on Thursday, adding three players.

Cleveland announced the team has signed receiver Chase Cota, linebacker Marvin Moody, and linebacker Charlie Thomas III.

As corresponding moves, the club has placed Nathaniel Watson on injured reserve and waived running back Toa Taua.

Watson suffered a torn biceps muscle. He was having a nice preseason, registering three tackles for loss against Philadelphia.

Cleveland previously traded defensive tackle Jowon Briggs to the Jets on Wednesday.