Browns sign WRs Malachi Corley, Gage Larvadain to active roster

The Browns suffered a pair of injuries at wide receiver in Week 4, so they added two healthy wideouts to the roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Malachi Corley and Gage Larvadain to the active roster from their practice squad. Cedric Tillman went on injured reserve Tuesday and DeAndre Carter landed on the same list on Monday.

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell was waived in another corresponding move.

Corley was a Jets third-round pick in 2024, but only appeared in nine games as a rookie. He caught three passes for 16 yards and had an 18-yard run against the Texans that ended up as a turnover when he let go of the ball too early and it went through the end zone for a touchback.

Larvadain signed with the Browns after going undrafted this year. He has not appeared in any regular season games.