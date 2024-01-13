Browns take 7-3 lead with Kareem Hunt 1-yard touchdown

The Texans scored first, but the Browns have taken a 7-3 lead over Houston late in the first quarter.

Running back Kareem Hunt powered his way in from 1-yard out to give Cleveland a four-point advantage.

After punting on their first two drives, the Browns got down the field quickly with a 45-yard deep pass from quarterback Joe Flacco to tight end David Njoku. A 14-yard pass from Flacco to Amari Cooper set up Cleveland with first-and-goal at the 8.

A couple of plays later, Hunt followed guard Joel Bitonio in for the short score.

The Texans had a chance to go up seven on their second possession but ended up having to settle for a 21-yard field goal after their drive stalled inside the 5-yard line. Quarterback CJ Stroud had hit Nico Collins with a 38-yard pass down to the 3-yard line. But Stroud had a shovel pass blown up in the backfield, a short run stopped, and his third-down pass batted down by cornerback Greg Newsome — who had given up the long pass to Collins.