Browns tender LB Winston Reid, TE Blake Whiteheart

  
Published March 4, 2025 10:15 AM

The Browns have moved to hold onto a pair of their exclusive rights free agents.

The team announced that they have tendered contracts to linebacker Winston Reid and tight end Blake Whiteheart. The move blocks both players from negotiating with other teams, so they will almost certainly be back when the Browns return to work later this year.

Reid made the team as an undrafted free agent last year and appeared in 16 games. He had 23 tackles, a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed.

Whiteheart had six catches for 51 yards and a touchdown in 11 appearances last season.