Browns waive CB Tre Avery

The Browns announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon,

Cornerback Tre Avery was waived off of the 53-man roster. No corresponding addition was made, so the Browns have an open spot to work with heading into this Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Avery appeared in six games for the Browns this season. Most of his playing time has come on special teams and he has been credited with seven overall tackles.

The Browns also made several moves on their practice squad. They have signed defensive ends K.J. Henry and Ochaun Mathis, and they have released defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr.