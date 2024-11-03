 Skip navigation
Browns will wear helmet decal honoring Jim Donovan

  
Published November 3, 2024 11:24 AM

The Browns will have a new decal on their helmet for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Longtime radio play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan died of chronic lymphocytic leukemia at the age of 68 on October 26. The team unveiled a helmet decal honoring him on Sunday morning.

The decal is a microphone with Donovan’s initials in orange. The team also honored Donovan in Week Eight with a video featuring some of his most famous calls.

Donovan began working for the Browns when the franchise returned in 1999. He announced he would be stepping down from the job before the start of this season.