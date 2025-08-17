 Skip navigation
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
McCaffrey 'fast and strong' as ever at 49ers camp
Detroit Lions 'paying price for being great team'

Browns will name their starting quarterback this week

  
Published August 17, 2025 01:41 PM

The Browns are set to name their quarterback for Week 1.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Sunday that he will make an announcement this week about who will be under center against the Bengals on September 7. He said he wants to speak to Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders over the next couple of days before revealing that choice.

Stefanski did not offer any clues on Sunday, but signs have pointed to Flacco being that choice for some time. The Browns have held him out of both of their preseason games while giving rookies Gabriel and Sanders the two starts in order to get them accustomed to NFL game action.

Any thoughts of muddying that picture were hampered by injuries to other quarterbacks. Gabriel and Pickett hurt their hamstrings and Sanders didn’t play in this week’s game because of an oblique injury.

When and if Flacco is tabbed for the opener, the question will be whether the Browns keep all four quarterbacks or if they look to make a move with a team looking to change up their quarterback room before the season gets underway.