 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns will stick with Dillon Gabriel as their starting QB

  
Published November 9, 2025 05:14 PM

The Browns will not change quarterbacks for their Week 11 game against the Ravens.

In a press conference after Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jets, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if Dillon Gabriel will remain the team’s starter and the coach confirmed that he plans to give the rookie his sixth straight start.

“We’re gonna stick with Dillon,” Stefanski said. “Obviously this is a young player, you’re always trying to get one game better and those types of things. We have to play better as an offense, we have to coach better, all of the above.”

Gabriel was 17-of-32 for 167 yards and two touchdowns while being sacked six times in Sunday’s loss. A number of the incompletions were major misses by Gabriel, but Stefanski is not ready to see what Shedeur Sanders might be able to do at the helm of the offense in Cleveland.