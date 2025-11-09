Browns will stick with Dillon Gabriel as their starting QB

The Browns will not change quarterbacks for their Week 11 game against the Ravens.

In a press conference after Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jets, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if Dillon Gabriel will remain the team’s starter and the coach confirmed that he plans to give the rookie his sixth straight start.

“We’re gonna stick with Dillon,” Stefanski said. “Obviously this is a young player, you’re always trying to get one game better and those types of things. We have to play better as an offense, we have to coach better, all of the above.”

Gabriel was 17-of-32 for 167 yards and two touchdowns while being sacked six times in Sunday’s loss. A number of the incompletions were major misses by Gabriel, but Stefanski is not ready to see what Shedeur Sanders might be able to do at the helm of the offense in Cleveland.