Vrabel wants his players to make 'great decisions'
Which Doesn't Belong and Why: Browns QBs
Which Doesn't Belong and Why: Recent No. 1 picks

Bryce Huff has not been attending Eagles workouts

  
Published May 29, 2025 09:05 AM

Edge rusher Bryce Huff was out of the Eagles’ lineup by the end of the 2024 season and he’s been out of the picture entirely during their offseason program.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Huff has not attended any of the team’s workouts this spring. While the workouts are voluntary, McLane suggests that his absence may be part of an agreement with the team.

Huff is guaranteed $16.75 million this season and trading him after June 1 would provide some cap relief, so keeping him off the field and able to pass a physical could be part of the team’s thinking.

Huff signed a three-year deal with the Eagles last year with thoughts that he’d have a role in their pass rush, but he posted 2.5 sacks before missing time with injury and wound up inactive for the team’s Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.