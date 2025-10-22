Bryce Young did not practice Wednesday, has not been ruled out for Week 8

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young did not practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over the Jets.

But head coach Dave Canales is not yet ruling out Young to play in the Week 8 contest against the Bills.

Young did work on the side to start the practice week.

“I saw a little bit of [Young’s workout]. Did more than he did yesterday, so that’s good,” Canales said in his Wednesday press conference. “That’s our plan right now, is each day, try to push him a little bit more, see if we can get him out there in a different capacity. Wasn’t able to practice today, but was working on the side to do some movement stuff. We’ll just take it day-to-day and make the best decision.”

If Young is not able to play, the Panthers will start Andy Dalton at quarterback. Dalton took all the first-team reps on Wednesday, Canales said, with Hendon Hooker running the scout team. Signed this week to the practice squad, Mike White is also picking up Carolina’s offense.

But the team is focused on getting Young healthy.

“The whole group — they’re all just pulling for Bryce,” Canales said. “And Bryce as well, he’s pushing and he’s trying. He’s determined to try to make himself available for Sunday. But we have to take it day-to-day and we have to make a decision when it comes down to it.

“This is just going to be about Bryce’s health,” Canales added. “If Bryce is ready to go, he’s going to go. The rest of the factors — they all want Bryce to go, Andy included. ... But we’ve got to do what’s best for Bryce first and foremost and we’ll go from there.”

Young has completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,288 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions so far in 2025.

Also on Carolina’s injury report, left guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (ribs) were limited in practice. Outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum did not practice and cornerback Jaycee Horn was limited on rest days.