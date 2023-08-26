Bryce Young ends preseason with first touchdown drive

Bryce Young’s preseason is over. His next game action will come for real Sept. 10 against the Falcons.

The No. 1 overall pick played two series Friday night, completing his exhibition action.

He led a 14-play, 52-yard field goal drive and a seven-play, 57-yard touchdown drive, giving the Panthers a 10-0 lead over the Lions. It was his first touchdown drive of the exhibition season, and he completed it with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen.

Young played 11 snaps in the first preseason game and 21 in the second, leading the Panthers to a field goal in five drives. He played 20 on Thursday against the Lions, and it was the best he has played.

He ended the night 7-of-12 for 73 yards and a touchdown and finished his three-game preseason 14-of-24 for 129 yards and a touchdown. Young also had 21 rushing yards on three carries Thursday.

Andy Dalton replaced Young with 12:23 left in the second quarter.