Bryce Young fully participates in Thursday practice after tweaking ankle

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had a minor tweak to his ankle during Sunday’s win over the Falcons, but it hasn’t sidelined him.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Dave Canales said in his press conference that Young was a full participant in Thursday’s practice as Carolina begins its practice week for Monday night’s contest against San Francisco.

Young did not miss a play on Sunday, eventually setting a single-game franchise record with 448 passing yards. Young was named NFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday.

Canales also noted that he is not planning for linebacker Christian Rozeboom to be available for Monday night as he deals with a hamstring injury. But, Canales has not yet ruled out linebacker Trevn Wallace, who has a shoulder injury. Neither Rozeboom nor Wallace practiced on Thursday.

But safety Lathan Ransom was back on the field for the session after missing Week 11 with a hand injury.