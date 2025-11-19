Bryce Young is the NFC offensive player of the week

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young entered the team’s record book in last Sunday’s overtime win over the Falcons.

Young threw for a franchise-best 448 yard while leading the Panthers back from 14 points down in the first half of the game. Cam Newton held the previous record with 432 yards.

Young completed 31-of-45 passes to compile that total and also connected on three touchdowns in a 30-27 win that lifted the Panthers to 6-5 on the season.

The NFL recognized Young’s effort by naming him the NFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday. It’s the first time that the first overall pick of the 2023 draft has taken that honor.