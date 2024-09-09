Bryce Young: Loss to the Saints “doesn’t define us”

Bryce Young and the Panthers had a rough start to the 2024 season with Sunday’s 47-10 loss to the Saints.

Young, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft, finished the contest 13-of-30 passing for 161 yards with two interceptions. He was also sacked four times before new head coach Dave Canales put in Andy Dalton at the end of the game.

In his postgame press conference, Young noted that the Panthers have to move forward.

“Of course, you want to come out and start on a high note. It didn’t happen today and that’s tough,” Young said. “We’re going to wear that today. We’re going to learn from it when we turn the film on tomorrow.

“But that doesn’t define us. Obviously, [it’s] a long year and we have to attack it with urgency and make sure that we’re urgent about cleaning things up and fix what we’ve got to fix. But we’ve got to turn the page. Again, it’s a tough league. Would’ve been great to win a game — obviously, the goal is to win every one. It wasn’t the case. So, that’s how it is. We’ve got to turn the page and then focus on next week.”

Young was asked if it potentially helps that it’s just Week 1 so that the team can flush what happened to start the year and improve.

“I think we don’t have a choice,” Young said. “Again, we’ve got to get ready for next week. You dwell too long or you let it affect you — obviously, that’s something we can’t do. [In] the league, you don’t have a choice. We have to let it be what it is.

“Again, it’s fresh right now, so you feel the emotions more. But you’ve got to be able to move on.”

Young and the Panthers will host Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh, and the Chargers in Week 2.