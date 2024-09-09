 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bryce Young: Loss to the Saints “doesn’t define us”

  
Published September 9, 2024 12:50 PM

Bryce Young and the Panthers had a rough start to the 2024 season with Sunday’s 47-10 loss to the Saints.

Young, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft, finished the contest 13-of-30 passing for 161 yards with two interceptions. He was also sacked four times before new head coach Dave Canales put in Andy Dalton at the end of the game.

In his postgame press conference, Young noted that the Panthers have to move forward.

“Of course, you want to come out and start on a high note. It didn’t happen today and that’s tough,” Young said. “We’re going to wear that today. We’re going to learn from it when we turn the film on tomorrow.

“But that doesn’t define us. Obviously, [it’s] a long year and we have to attack it with urgency and make sure that we’re urgent about cleaning things up and fix what we’ve got to fix. But we’ve got to turn the page. Again, it’s a tough league. Would’ve been great to win a game — obviously, the goal is to win every one. It wasn’t the case. So, that’s how it is. We’ve got to turn the page and then focus on next week.”

Young was asked if it potentially helps that it’s just Week 1 so that the team can flush what happened to start the year and improve.

“I think we don’t have a choice,” Young said. “Again, we’ve got to get ready for next week. You dwell too long or you let it affect you — obviously, that’s something we can’t do. [In] the league, you don’t have a choice. We have to let it be what it is.

“Again, it’s fresh right now, so you feel the emotions more. But you’ve got to be able to move on.”

Young and the Panthers will host Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh, and the Chargers in Week 2.