Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bryce Young opens practice with first team Thursday

  
Published June 8, 2023 06:20 AM
June 5, 2023 08:28 AM
From Andy Dalton versus Bryce Young in Carolina to C.J. Stroud up against Davis Mills in Houston, Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into QB competitions prior to Week 1.

The Panthers made a change to kick off Thursday’s OTA practice.

According to multiple reports from the session, Bryce Young opened team drills as the quarterback with the first-team offense. The first overall pick in this year’s draft had been behind Andy Dalton in all of the other spring practices open to the media.

Even with Dalton leading off, Young has been getting a heavy dose of snaps with the first team so Thursday isn’t his first time working with the first string. Having him go first on a day with the media on hand isn’t the sort of thing that goes unnoticed, however, and head coach Frank Reich is sure to field questions about whether the team feels Young is ready to step into the starting role.

The Panthers close out their offseason program with a minicamp next week. After that, training camp will be the next opportunity to gauge where things stand with Carolina’s quarterback of the future.