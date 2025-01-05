Bryce Young scores five TDs as Panthers end season with 44-38 OT win over Falcons

By the time overtime began between the Panthers and Falcons, Atlanta had already been eliminated from postseason contention with Tampa Bay’s victory over New Orleans.

But Carolina was still able to spoil any good vibes Atlanta could’ve taken into the offseason, as the Panthers won 44-38 on Miles Sanders’ walk-off, 1-yard touchdown.

Bryce Young had one of his best days as a pro, accounting for five touchdowns in the victory. He completed 25-of-34 passes for 251 yards with three touchdowns while also rushing for 24 yards with two TDs.

Young’s 10-yard TD run put the Panthers up 38-31 late in the fourth quarter before Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson tied the game with a 4-yard run with 46 seconds left in regulation.

But as had been the case for much of the day, Carolina’s offense got the better of Atlanta’s defense in overtime. It took 10 plays to go 70 yards before Sanders put the ball in the box from just 1-yard out.

The Panthers finished with 425 yards, good for their No. 2 output of the season. They finished with 155 rushing yards and 270 passing yards.

The Falcons’ offense didn’t have much trouble moving through Carolina’s defense finishing with 537 yards. But an interception that went off a receiver’s hands was likely the difference.

Michael Penix Jr. finished 21-of-38 for 312 yards with two touchdowns and that interception. Drake London had 10 catches for 187 yards with two TDs.

The run game was effective, too, as Bijan Robinson totaled 170 yards on 28 carries with two TDs. Tyler Allgeier had 52 yards on nine carries.

But the defensive performance was not effective enough for the Falcons to win.

The Panthers end the season 5-12 and can now go into the offseason feeling even better about Young as their quarterback.

The Falcons finish their first season under Raheem Morris 8-9. But Penix has displayed that he can be the present and future at QB for the club.