Bryce Young will start against Chiefs this week

After the Panthers beat the Giants in Week 10, their head coach Dave Canales said that quarterback Bryce Young “made a great statement” in the win but he stopped short of naming him the starter for the team’s post-bye game against the Chiefs in Week 12 .

Canales made that announcement upon the team’s return to work on Monday. Young will remain in charge of the offense against the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

It will be Young’s fourth-straight start since Andy Dalton injured his thumb in a car accident. The Panthers lost in Young’s return to action, but they beat the Saints in Week Nine and Canales stuck with Young over a healthy Dalton for their overtime win against the Giants in Germany.

Canales said Young, who was benched after Week Two, has looked “more and more confident” in his return to the lineup and he’ll try to continue riding that wave to a strong performance against Kansas City this week.