 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bryce Young will start against Chiefs this week

  
Published November 18, 2024 12:16 PM

After the Panthers beat the Giants in Week 10, their head coach Dave Canales said that quarterback Bryce Young “made a great statement” in the win but he stopped short of naming him the starter for the team’s post-bye game against the Chiefs in Week 12 .

Canales made that announcement upon the team’s return to work on Monday. Young will remain in charge of the offense against the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

It will be Young’s fourth-straight start since Andy Dalton injured his thumb in a car accident. The Panthers lost in Young’s return to action, but they beat the Saints in Week Nine and Canales stuck with Young over a healthy Dalton for their overtime win against the Giants in Germany.

Canales said Young, who was benched after Week Two, has looked “more and more confident” in his return to the lineup and he’ll try to continue riding that wave to a strong performance against Kansas City this week.