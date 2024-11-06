Bryce Young will start for Panthers in Germany

Panthers head coach Dave Canales held off on naming a starting quarterback for Week 10 after the Panthers beat the Saints last Sunday, but he’s sticking with the guy who piloted the offense in the team’s second win of the year.

Canales announced at his Wednesday press conference that Bryce Young will start against the Giants in Munich this weekend. It will be Young’s third straight start in his return to the starting lineup.

Young was benched in favor of Andy Dalton after two games, but returned to the lineup after Dalton injured his thumb in a car accident and Young threw two touchdowns in a loss to the Broncos. He threw another one in their 23-22 win over New Orleans and Canales is opting to stick with him even though Dalton has recovered.

Canales did not say that Young will remain the team’s starter moving forward, but the value in taking a longer look at the first overall pick of the 2023 draft and figuring out if he is part of the long-term plans would seem to make that a real possibility.