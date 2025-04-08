 Skip navigation
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?

NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players

April 8, 2025 02:59 PM
George Atallah chats with Mike Florio on why there aren't more QBs involved in NFLPA leadership and why it's important to strike a balance in the governance of players.
