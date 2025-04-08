 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Watch Now

Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?

April 8, 2025 02:49 PM
Former NFLPA executive and current CEO of Somebody Advisors George Atallah joins Mike Florio to discuss the player excitement about playing flag football in the 2028 Olympics, the injury concerns and more.
nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
3:27
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
5:48
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
6:43
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
nbc_pftpm_tushpush_250408.jpg
5:23
How to strike ‘balance’ on tush push ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflparepcards_250408.jpg
9:06
NFLPA report cards have held owners accountable
nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
5:56
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pftpm_patriotsmoves_250310.jpg
2:06
Florio: Pats ‘went drunken sailor’ on free agency
nbc_pftpm_picketnews_250310.jpg
1:19
Report: Browns bring Pickett back to the AFC North
nbc_pftpm_tunsiltexans_250310.jpg
1:30
WAS reportedly add another veteran in Tunsil
nbc_pftpm_slayphilly_250310.jpg
3:06
Where will CB Slay land?
nbc_pft_ufl_250408.jpg
04:46
PFT Draft: Best NFL players out of UF
nbc_pft_sanders_250408.jpg
03:12
Saints emerge as favorites to draft Sanders
nbc_pft_travodds_250408.jpg
02:58
Hunter moves ahead of Carter in No. 2 pick odds
nbc_pft_abdulcarter_250408.jpg
03:36
Carter is favorite to be selected No. 3 overall
nbc_pft_travon_250408.jpg
10:03
Jags pick up Walker’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_aidencontract_250408.jpg
10:24
Lions should prioritize doing Hutchinson’s deal
nbc_pft_voluntaryoffseason_250408.jpg
11:57
McCourty: Players set bar for offseason programs
nbc_pft_broncosdraftneeds_250408.jpg
01:51
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Denver Broncos
nbc_pft_chargersdraftneeds_250408.jpg
02:05
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Los Angeles Chargers
nbc_pft_chiefsdraftneeds_250408.jpg
06:49
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Kansas City Chiefs
genosmith.jpg
05:23
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Las Vegas Raiders
geno_smith_again.jpg
06:58
Smith felt there was a ‘disconnect’ with Seahawks
genopete.jpg
11:17
Smith would ‘run through a wall’ for Carroll
nbc_pft_miltontrade_250408.jpg
08:25
Milton ‘never saw himself as a backup’ in NE
nbc_simms_comp_250407.jpg
11:30
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five EDGE prospects
nbc_simms_donovan_250407.jpg
07:50
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 5 Ezeiruaku
nbc_simms_james_250407.jpg
07:55
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 James Pearce Jr.
nbc_simms_green_250407.jpg
09:19
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Mike Green
nbc_simms_adbul_odds_250407.jpg
02:09
Giants are the favorite to draft PSU EDGE Carter
nbc_simms_abdul_250407.jpg
12:15
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 1 Abdul Carter
nbc_simms_stewart_250407.jpg
13:07
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 2 Shemar Stewart
nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
08:25
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
10:49
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
06:41
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton
nbc_pft_hall_250407.jpg
14:25
Jets leaning into RB by committee approach
nbc_pft_glenn_250407.jpg
02:38
Campbell shows massive vote of confidence in Glenn
nbc_pft_dabollproday_250407.jpg
02:18
Why Daboll attended Colorado Pro Day
nbc_pft_titanscancelworkout_250407.jpg
06:05
What TEN, Sanders canceling private workout means
nbc_pft_deionthoughts_250407.jpg
08:16
Deion: Hunter, Shedeur are ‘surest bets’ in draft
nbc_pft_parsonscausingtrouble_250407.jpg
04:22
Ramifications of Parsons’ comments about Sanders

nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
biggest_moments_fox.jpg
07:03
Supercross 2025: Foxborough biggest moments
nbc_golf_dechambeaupressconference_250408.jpg
23:39
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
CollinMorikawaLiveFromMasters.jpg
12:30
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
nbc_roto_milroedraft_250408.jpg
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_dlb_mentaltollsports_250408.jpg
04:51
Analyzing Alcaraz’s comments on mental health
nbc_roto_robles_250408.jpg
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
nbc_roto_greene_250408.jpg
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250408.jpg
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
nbc_roto_hunterdraft_250408.jpg
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
nbc_imsa_wickens_250408.jpg
12:58
Wickens’ return to racing hits new chapter in IMSA
mpx_new.jpg
10:44
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
houston_cougars.jpg
10:49
What is the worst way for a game to end?
nbc_dlb_gatorsvictory_250408.jpg
03:22
Florida wins thrilling national championship
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250408.jpg
11:41
Reflecting on Southampton’s relegation from PL
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250408.jpg
24:45
Why Villa are the biggest winners of Matchweek 31
nbc_dlb_armstead_250408.jpg
05:15
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?
nbc_pl_netbusters_250408.jpg
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_villacharge_250408.jpg
08:06
PL RAW: Villa take down Nottingham Forest at home
nbc_pl_10longestsologoals_250408.jpg
03:52
Highlights: 10 longest solo goals in PL history
nbc_pl_mostunderrated_250408.jpg
10:47
The most underrated Premier League goals ever
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250408.jpg
20:51
Mateta, Strand Larsen headline return of No. 9’s
aberg.jpg
09:32
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
paige_mpx.jpg
02:26
Top moments from Bueckers’ final season at UConn
nbc_pl_genxparta_250408.jpg
15:39
Fulham’s gameplan worked perfectly v. Liverpool
oly_fswom_worlds_liugold_cinematic.jpg
02:10
Liu masters the moment at figure skating worlds
nbc_roto_nbacoach_250408.jpg
01:39
Atkinson the ‘easy’ pick for NBA COTY
nbc_roto_hawksmagic_250408.jpg
01:55
Hawks could struggle defensively against Magic
nbc_pl_2robarsenaleverton_250408.jpg
07:04
Did Arsenal hold back against Everton?