Jaylon Johnson: I’ve been through offseason hype, I’ll get excited by wins

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s frustrations with Matt Eberflus overflowed after what turned out to be Eberflus’s final game as the team’s head coach last season, but the change to Ben Johnson isn’t enough to make him feel like all is well in Chicago.

Johnson started the 2024 season by saying that he was tired of hearing about the team’s potential and wanted to see actual results. Eberflus’s firing tells you how that turned out and Johnson said on Tuesday that he’s not going to buy any offseason sunshine because he knows that it doesn’t last into the regular season.

“Hype don’t win you no games,” Johnson said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’ve been here a minute. I’ve been through the hype. And we don’t win no games. So, for me, if it’s not about winning, quite honestly, I don’t really care about it. . . . I’ve been through it too many times, man. I’m going to get excited when we win in November. And December. And when we change some things and get into the playoffs. That’s when I’m going to get excited.”

Ben Johnson addressed the team at the start of their offseason program this week and Jaylon Johnson said the head coach is looking to build a “dominating mentality” that allows the Bears to be the kind of winner that the veteran corner wants to see before he calls himself a believer.